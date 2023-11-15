Religare Didn't Disclose Rs 250-Crore ESOPs Issued To Rashmi Saluja In Subsidiary, Says InGovern
This takes Saluja's total options holding to Rs 480 crore in addition to her compensation, says the proxy firm.
Religare Enterprises Ltd. failed to disclose employee stock options issued to Chairperson Rashmi Saluja in its subsidiary Care Health Insurance Ltd., according to a report by InGovern.
The 2.27-crore options, representing 2.5% of the share capital and valued at over Rs 250 crore, were granted to Saluja in January 2022, the report said. The options were issued at a "deep discount" of an exercise price of Rs 45.32 per share, it said.
"It is worth noting that the company has mentioned Rs 45.62 per share as the estimated fair value of the shares of Care while in the same year, rights issue of Care shares was at a price of Rs 110 per share," InGovern said.
These ESOPs are also in contravention of the insurance regulator's laws, which "contemplate" issuance of stock options only to chief executive officers, whole-time directors and managing directors, the report said.
The holding finds no mention in Religare's annual reports. The company has yet to respond to BQ Prime's emailed queries.
InGovern alleges that the options were issued even before the outcome of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority's approval sought on the issue. The IRDAI also pointed out that Saluja's remuneration, after issuing ESOP, would not be in line with remuneration of other non-executive directors of CARE, it said.
The reclassification of Saluja from independent director of Religare to executive director and consequent issue of ESOPs of subsidiary Care to her as an employee of REL can be seen as a "clear mechanism to reward herself by flouting regulations and keeping shareholders of REL in dark", the report alleged.
The report underscores that Religare resolution approving the remuneration dated Sept. 23, 2022 is void on grounds of failure to disclose material facts regarding Care options issued to Saluja. Accordingly, her remuneration through the allotment of Care options is ought to be clawed back as per the provisions of the Companies Act, InGovern said.
ESOPs In REL
The report said the cumulative options—total of 1.05 crore options—allotted to Saluja in Religare are worth Rs 230 crore. This takes Saluja's total options holding worth Rs 480 crore in addition to the compensation paid by the company.
On Nov. 9, the Burman family, owners of Dabur India Ltd., flagged Saluja's "high compensation", which is in excess of Rs 150 crore. The amount is "not in line with compensation norms by any reasonable parameters", according to a Burman family spokesperson.
Religare rejected the issue stating that it is "completely false and erroneous".