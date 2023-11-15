Religare Didn't Disclose Rs 250-Crore ESOPs Issued To Rashmi Saluja In Subsidiary, Says InGovern

Religare Enterprises Ltd. failed to disclose employee stock options issued to Chairperson Rashmi Saluja in its subsidiary Care Health Insurance Ltd., according to a report by InGovern.

The 2.27-crore options, representing 2.5% of the share capital and valued at over Rs 250 crore, were granted to Saluja in January 2022, the report said. The options were issued at a "deep discount" of an exercise price of Rs 45.32 per share, it said.

"It is worth noting that the company has mentioned Rs 45.62 per share as the estimated fair value of the shares of Care while in the same year, rights issue of Care shares was at a price of Rs 110 per share," InGovern said.

These ESOPs are also in contravention of the insurance regulator's laws, which "contemplate" issuance of stock options only to chief executive officers, whole-time directors and managing directors, the report said.

The holding finds no mention in Religare's annual reports. The company has yet to respond to BQ Prime's emailed queries.

InGovern alleges that the options were issued even before the outcome of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority's approval sought on the issue. The IRDAI also pointed out that Saluja's remuneration, after issuing ESOP, would not be in line with remuneration of other non-executive directors of CARE, it said.