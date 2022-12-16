Reliance's New FMCG Firm Is 'The First Of Many Steps', Says Nomura

The incorporation of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. represents the first of many steps for the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate to participate fully in the staples and consumer goods sector, according to Nomura.

The creation of a new company despite having private label brands under Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. shows Reliance's intent in the fast-moving consumer goods sector "outside its own distribution network", it the research firm said in a Dec. 16 note.

On Dec. 15, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. launched a new brand in Gujarat called Independence. It's part of Reliance Consumer Products, a wholly owned subsidiary.

The brand is currently being tested as part of a pilot programme and that its prices are reasonable, Nomura said.