Reliance To Open Coffee Chain Pret A Manger's First Shop In Mumbai

The U.K.-based food and coffee chain Pret A Manger Ltd. is set to open its maiden store in Mumbai on Friday, nearly a year after signing Reliance Brands Ltd. as its franchise partner in the country.

The outlet at Maker Maxity, Bandra-Kurla Complex, will be a recreation of the brand's iconic London shops with a large dining space spread across an area of 2,567 square feet.

The coffee-to-food chain is set to heat up competition in the Rs 6-lakh-crore food services industry as demand for aspirational hospitality experience grows among the middle class and the affluent young generation.

The brand will compete with Starbucks Coffee Co., which has a joint venture with the Tata Group, and the Coca-Cola Co.-owned Costa Coffee.