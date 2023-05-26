Reliance To Launch Corn Chips Brand Alan's Bugles In India

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. has tied up with U.S.-based General Mills Inc. to launch the popular Alan's Bugles in India, marking its foray into the western snacks market, which is currently dominated by PepsiCo Inc. and ITC Ltd.

"With the launch of Alan's, we want to ensure that the aspirational Indian consumer gets to taste and enjoy rich and premium offerings to satiate their snacking needs," a company spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

The corn chip snack brand will initially be launched in Kerala before it's expanded nationally. The product will be retailed at pocket-friendly price points, starting at Rs 10. It will be available in three flavours—original (salted), tomato, and cheese, according to Reliance Consumer.

The fast-moving consumer goods arm of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. intends to actively participate in the growing western snack market, with a greater focus on Indian tastes.

The Rs 72,800 crore savoury snacks market, broadly segmented into western snacks and traditional snacks, is expected to touch Rs 1.18 lakh crore over the next two years, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 13%, according to analytics firm Frost and Sullivan.

The Covid lockdown increased the habit of snacking multifold and is driving the growth of the industry. The trend seems to continue in the Indian market, with Frost and Sullivan pegs the western snacks market size at Rs 38,000 crore.