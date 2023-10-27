Reliance Apparel Arm Launches Fast-Fashion Brand 'Foundry' To Tap Gen Z Consumers

The apparel arm of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.—Cover Story Clothing Ltd.—has launched Foundry, a fast-fashion clothing and accessories brand that aims to be India's answer to Shein and Urbanic.

Foundry is live exclusively on Ajio, which is Reliance's fashion e-commerce venture. Having started with 1,500 styles, the women's fashion brand will be adding 50 new styles every day, with an aim to reach over 6,000 styles by next year, according to Manjula Tiwari, chief executive officer of Cover Story Clothing Ltd.

"We conceptualised Foundry because there are not enough brands to cater to the young population," Tiwari told BQ Prime in an interview. "Generation Z is very different from the millennials; they are growing fast and are aware of the latest global trend in everything, including fashion, more than anyone else."

The idea is to be fashion-forward as well as pocket-friendly, she said.