Reliance Retail To Take Swadesh Store To US And Europe

"... through Swadesh we hope to give them the global recognition that they richly deserve,' said Ambani adding, 'that is why we are excited to expand Swadesh not just across India, but internationally, too, in the US and Europe." Swadesh is born out of Reliance Foundation's long-standing commitment to promote traditional artists and artisans and vision of creating a platform to showcase their talent and skill to a wider audience.

It aims to revolutionise the way India's age-old arts and crafts are perceived globally, said a statement from Reliance.