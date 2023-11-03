Reliance Retail To Acquire Arvind Fashions' Beauty Retail Business

Over consideration of sales, the company said: "transaction has been done at an enterprise value of Rs 216 crore towards the sale of the entire equity stake and repayment of loans. The Purchase consideration towards the sale of the entire equity stake is Rs 99.02 crore."

Arvind Beauty Brands Retail had a turnover of Rs 336.70 crore in FY23 and contributed 7.60% of the consolidated revenue of Arvind Fashions.