Reliance Retail Q2 Results: Profit Up 21% On Record Footfalls

Reliance Retail Q2 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue from operations (net of GST) rose by 19.5% to Rs 68,937 crore.

Gross revenue increased 18.8% to Rs 77,148 crore.

Ebitda grew 32.2% to Rs 5,820 crore—an all-time high.

Margin widened to 8.4% from 7.6%.

Depreciation increased on account of higher asset base due to addition of new stores and supply chain infrastructure.

Higher finance cost was on account of increase in interest rate and borrowings for business expansion.

The quarter recorded footfalls of over 260 million across formats, a growth of 40.5% over the previous year, the company said in a statement.

The total number of transactions stood at 315 million, which is 25% higher over the previous year.

"Reliance Retail has continued to rapidly expand its offline as well as online presence, while adding to its already impressive range of products and offering," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Ltd. "The strength and diversity of our retail business model is consistently delivering robust performance."

"The revenue growth during the quarter was led by the grocery and fashion and lifestyle business despite festive period falling in the third quarter," said Dinesh Taluja, chief financial officer and corporate development at Reliance Retail, said in a post-earnings call.

The consumer electronics business capitalised on regional festivals, new launches and promotions to drive AC, phones, and refrigerator sales, he said.

The business saw robust Independence Day sales, with “Digital India Sale” registering 23% growth led by new launches and consumer offers.