Reliance Retail Buys 51% Stake In Alia Bhatt's Kidswear Brand Ed-A-Mamma

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. has entered into a joint venture with Alia Bhatt’s kids and maternity-wear brand, Ed-a-Mamma, for a 51% stake.

The deal marks a significant step forward in promoting sustainable fashion for the younger generation, the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. said in a statement on Wednesday.

However, it did not disclose the valuation.

The partnership will see the brand grow into new areas like personal care and baby furniture while retaining its core values of being child-friendly, parent-friendly, and planet-friendly, according to the company. "Also on the anvil is children's story books and an animated series that will breathe life into the enchanting world of Ed-a-Mamma," the statement said.

"With sustainability as its core proposition, the brand has garnered acclaim for its meticulous attention to detail, using ethically sourced materials, and eco-conscious production processes. This aligns seamlessly with Reliance Brands' vision of fostering a more responsible future for the fashion industry," said Isha Ambani, director at Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

Ed-a-Mamma is an over Rs 150 crore brand, according to media reports. Reliance Retail said that it aims to take the brand on a "dynamic" growth trajectory by closely collaborating with the founder and actress.

It also plans to leverage the management strength of its subsidiary—Reliance Brands—to spearhead the business, according to the statement.

The country's largest retailer operates mainly through the value fashion chain Trends as well as Mothercare, for which it has India rights. The latest stake buyout is expected to bolster Reliance's kidswear and maternity portfolios.

Ed-a-Mamma was founded by Bhatt in 2020 as an apparel brand for 2–12-year-olds. After its online debut on Myntra, Ajio, FirstCry, TataCliq, and Amazon, the brand recently shifted its focus to the offline market. It is sold through retail chains such as Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop. It operates as a "conscious clothing brand," focusing on the environment.

Last year, the brand also expanded its range to include maternity wear.