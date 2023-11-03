Reliance Retail Bags Sephora India Rights

"It is an opportune time for us to invest in expanding our presence and bring new, exciting, and exclusive brands to delight our growing community of beauty enthusiasts," Alia Gogi, president (Asia) at Sephora, said.

Rising affluence, increasing urbanisation and the proliferation of social media have driven greater awareness of self-care and beauty, unlocking major opportunities for prestige beauty, according to Gogi.

The Sephora partnership will give RRVL a bigger foothold in the fast-growing domestic market for premium and prestige beauty products. It will also boost its portfolio of international brands.

The French multi-brand beauty products chain sells close to 300 premium brands like Bobbi Brown, Too Faced, Mac, Clinique, Huda Beauty, Pixi and Estee Lauder, besides its own label, Sephora Collection.

The Indian beauty and personal care market is pegged at $17 billion and set to grow at a 11% compound annual growth rate. It is still believed to be in its infancy, positioning the country as one of the largest untapped consumer markets globally, according to RRVL.

The deal also gives RRVL exclusive rights to expand Sephora’s presence in the country across channels. "During this period of transition, the stores and website will be operating business as usual," it said.