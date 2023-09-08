Reliance Partners With Nvidia To Build AI Supercomputers In India

Reliance Industries Ltd. and U.S.-based Nvidia Corp. have come together to build artificial intelligence supercomputers in India, trained on a large language model tailored to the needs of the country.

The companies will work together to build AI infrastructure that is over an order of magnitude more powerful than the fastest supercomputers in India today, according to a statement on Friday.

As part of the tie-up, Nvidia will provide access to its most advanced supercomputing service on the cloud for Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. to build AI applications for its 450 million telecom subscribers as well as stakeholders in India’s tech space.

The AI infrastructure will be hosted in AI-ready computing data centres, which will eventually expand to 2,000 MW. Execution and implementation will be managed by Jio.

"We are delighted to partner with Reliance to build state-of-the-art AI supercomputers in India," said Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive officer at Nvidia. "India has scale, data, and talent. With the most advanced AI computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own LLMs that power generative AI applications made in India, for the people of India."

The collaboration with Nvidia aligns with Jio’s strategy of serving as a large, comprehensive digital, cloud, and networking platform for both consumers and business customers, the statement said.

"At Jio, we are committed to fueling India’s technology renaissance by democratising access to cutting-edge technologies, and our collaboration with Nvidia is a significant step in this direction," said Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm.

"Together, we will develop a state-of-the-art AI cloud infrastructure that is secure, sustainable, and deeply relevant across India, accelerating the journey towards becoming an AI powerhouse."