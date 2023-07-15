Reliance May See Upside After Jio Financial Spinoff, One Analysis Suggests

Reliance Industries Ltd. could witness a small upside, after the spinoff of its financial services business, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities. This is going by its record after a previous such value-unlocking excercise 18 years ago, the research firm said.

The Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate had announced that it will demerge its financial services undertaking into Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd., later to be renamed as Jio Financial Services. Reliance's investment in Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd., which is part of the financial services undertaking, will be transferred to Jio Financial.

As of March-end, Reliance Industrials holds 6.27% stake in Reliance Industries through its interest in Petroleum Trust and Reliance Services and Holdings Ltd, according to data on BSE.

The demerger will allow shareholders to get equity in 1:1 ratio, which means one share of Jio Financial for every share held in parent. The financial services business currently has licences for a payment gateway, payments bank, non-bank lending and broking, among others.