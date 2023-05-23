Reliance JioMart Trims Workforce After Metro Cash And Carry Buyout

JioMart, the online wholesale platform by Reliance Retail Ltd., has laid off about 500–600 employees to streamline operations after its acquisition of Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt., according to a person in the know.

Several employees have already been put on a performance improvement plan, and for the rest, JioMart has shifted away from a fixed pay structure to variable pay, the person said on condition of anonymity as details are not public yet. This is part of their annual appraisal process, and the firm hires more people than it lets go, the person said.

The Economic Times first reported that the company is considering cutting two-thirds of its workforce, or as many as 9,900 jobs, over the coming weeks. BQ Prime could not independently verify this number.

Emailed queries to Reliance Retail Ltd. remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

Another person familiar with the development said the exits at JioMart vary between 400 and 500 every year. This year, the exits could be slightly higher due to overapplying roles, the person said.

JioMart sells electronics, apparel, and cosmetics, but grocery anchors its growth ambitions. Besides selling directly to retail customers, it provides bulk supplies to kiranas, or mom-and-pop stores, competing with business-to-business e-commerce startup Udaan and traditional distributors.