Reliance Jio Vs Bharti Airtel: CLSA Lists Key Growth Triggers
Jio's planned initial public offering will be a stock rerating catalyst for Airtel, says the brokerage.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.'s leadership and Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s execution will result in the duo taking the telecom sector to $38 billion in annual revenue by FY26, according to CLSA.
The brokerage, in a note titled 'Apples to Apples', estimates that with a 90% combined share and average revenue per user reaching Rs 300, the combined revenue can rise up to 50% to $47 billion. In addition, a boost from 5G's fixed wireless access and industrial internet could further accelerate growth, it said.
The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating for Reliance Industries Ltd. and Airtel. It has set a target price of Rs 3,060 for Reliance, implying an upside of 29%; while it expects Airtel's stock to rise to Rs 1,110, a potential upside of 15%.
CLSA said that Jio's planned initial public offering will be a stock rerating catalyst for Airtel.
Duo's Dominance In A Growing Market
Cheap tariffs, well-planned 4G ramp-up, and handset bundling helped Jio become a sector leader, while Airtel's stellar execution keeps it a close second, the brokerage said.
While Jio has more subscribers, Airtel has the highest average revenue per user, it said.
Airtel's ramping up 4G services and offering a premium product enabled the company's market share to hit new highs. Jio's 4G rollout hit smaller operators, unable to transition to 4G.
While the the two operators added 125 million 5G subscribers through the 5G rollouts, Airtel's 5G spectrum spend is 50% lower, it said.
Jio's greater investments will pay off with faster Ebitda growth over the next three years, according to the brokerage. However, the brokerage said, Airtel will book a higher ROCE than Jio as it is more efficient at allocating capital.
CLSA estimates that 5G fixed wireless access could become a $11–15 billion market. "On top of this, industrial internet and enterprise services could become a $12–18 market if India follows China's trajectory."
Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm continued to gain wireless subscribers in August.
Jio added 32.45 lakh wireless subscribers in August, 17% lower than the net additions in July. Airtel added 12.17 lakh wireless subscribers in August, as compared with net additions of 15.17 lakh in July.