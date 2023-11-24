Reliance Jio Vs Bharti Airtel: CLSA Lists Key Growth Triggers

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.'s leadership and Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s execution will result in the duo taking the telecom sector to $38 billion in annual revenue by FY26, according to CLSA.

The brokerage, in a note titled 'Apples to Apples', estimates that with a 90% combined share and average revenue per user reaching Rs 300, the combined revenue can rise up to 50% to $47 billion. In addition, a boost from 5G's fixed wireless access and industrial internet could further accelerate growth, it said.

The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating for Reliance Industries Ltd. and Airtel. It has set a target price of Rs 3,060 for Reliance, implying an upside of 29%; while it expects Airtel's stock to rise to Rs 1,110, a potential upside of 15%.

CLSA said that Jio's planned initial public offering will be a stock rerating catalyst for Airtel.