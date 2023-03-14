Reliance Jio Undercuts Airtel Offerings With New Postpaid Family Plans

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. has unveiled new postpaid plans starting at Rs 399 per month for a family of four users, severely undercutting rival Bharti Airtel Ltd.

The Jio Plus family postpaid plans allows a family of four to try the services free of cost for a month. The Rs 399 per month plan provides 75 GB data at 5G speeds with unlimited calling and messaging. The Rs 699 per month offers 100 GB data at 5G speeds with unlimited calling and messaging, as well as subscriptions to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. A single bill is generated for the entire family.

In comparison, Airtel’s family postpaid plans start at Rs 999 per month with 100 GB rollover data and unlimited calling, as well as 100 SMSes and a subscription for Amazon Prime Video.

Here’s a look at the postpaid plans offered by Airtel and Reliance Jio: