Reliance Jio Rolls Out 5G Service In Five Cities Across Tamil Nadu

Kumar said the company would gradually expand the 5G rollout to other cities of the state as it aims to connect every town and village by December 2023.

"We are excited to expand Jio True 5G in six more cities in Tamil Nadu. Soon, Jio True 5G network will be present across the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu. By December 2023, every village and town of TN will have Jio's True 5G Services."

Users of Jio in these cities would be invited to a 'Welcome Offer' to experience unlimited data of up to 1Gbps-plus speeds, at no additional cost, the company said.