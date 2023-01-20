ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Jio Q3 Results: Net Profit Rises 3%, Margin Expands
Reliance Jio Infocomm's revenue rose 2% to Rs 22,998 crore in Q3.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.'s third quarter revenue rose and its average revenue per user inched up to an all-time high.
Net profit of the Reliance Industries Ltd.-owned telecom operator increased 3% sequentially to Rs 4,638 crore in the quarter ended December, according to a statement.
Reliance Jio Q3 FY23 Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue rose 2% to Rs 22,998 crore.
Operating profit increased 5% to Rs 12,009 crore.
Ebitda margin expanded to 52% from 51%, as of September.
