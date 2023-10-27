Reliance Jio Q2 Results: Profit Rises, Margin Remains Flat

Jio net added 1.11 crore subscribers in the quarter ended September. Reliance Jio’s total customer base stood at 45.97 crore as of September as compared with 44.85 crore in the previous quarter.

The telecom operator's per capita data consumption increased to 26.6 GB per user per month, from 24.9 GB between April to June. However, per capita voice consumption fell 979 minutes per user per month from 1,003 minutes in the first quarter.

Total data traffic was at 28.5% up year on year at 3,630 crore GB, and total voice traffic rose 8.3% to 1,33,000 crore minutes.

Net profit of the holding company, Jio Platforms Ltd., rose 12% year-on-year to Rs 5,297 crore in the July to September quarter, on the back of revenue that increased 10.7% on an annual basis to Rs 26,875 crore. The company's operational profitability improved 12.6% over the year ago period to Rs 13,528 crore in the first quarter.

"Jio is the only operator in the country who has consistent positive net additions (of customers)," said Kiran Thomas, chief executive officer of Jio Platforms.