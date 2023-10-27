Reliance Jio Q2 Profit Rises, Bharat Petroleum Revenue Falls — Earnings Wrap

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.’s second quarter profit and revenue rose, aided by higher footfalls and continued store expansion.

The net profit of India’s biggest retailer, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, increased 21% over the previous year to Rs 2,790 crore in the quarter ended September, according to its parent company Reliance Industries Ltd.'s exchange filing.

State-run oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. saw its net profit fall 22.5% quarter-on-quarter in the quarter ended September, though it surpassed analysts' estimates.

The company reported a bottom line of Rs 8,243.55 crore as compared with Rs 10,644.3 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue was down 9.05% at Rs 1,03,044.37 crore as against an estimate of Rs 1,17,527.7 crore.