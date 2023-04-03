Reliance Jio Outpaces Airtel In Active Subscriber Base Amid 5G Rollout

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. added the highest number of active users in January, as a 5G-induced churn in India’s telecom industry deepened.

The telecom venture of India’s richest person added a net 3.5 million active users in the first month of the year, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. That compares with 1.3 million net addition by Bharti Airtel Ltd. and 0.5 million decline at Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Reliance Jio now controls 38.5% of India's active user base of 1,024.81 million, followed by Airtel and Vodafone at 35.5% and 20%, respectively, the TRAI data showed.