Reliance Jio Launches Internet-Enabled 'Jio Bharat' Phone At Rs 999

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. has launched the 'Jio Bharat' phone, priced at Rs 999.

Users will get unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data for Rs 123 per month, according to a statement. The annual plan will cost Rs 1,234 for 168 GB data.

Jio Bharat is being launched with the objective of empowering Indians with the power of digital services, especially those who cannot afford a smartphone, the Reliance Industries Ltd.-owned company said.

"Jio Bharat platform leverages device and network capabilities to deliver internet-enabled services on entry-level phones."

The beta trial for the first 10 lakh Jio Bharat phones will begin on July 7, and will be carried out across 6,500 tehsils.

"There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into the basic features of the internet, at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution," Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, said in the statement.

The launch of the phone will help in "eradicating the digital divide" in the country, he said.

Other phone brands, starting with Karbonn, will also adopt the platform to build Jio Bharat phones, the company statement said.