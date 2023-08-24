Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel Add 36 Lakh Subscribers Combined In June

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. added a combined 36.8 lakh mobile subscribers month-on-month in June, even as Vodafone Idea Ltd. lost 12.9 lakh customers.

Reliance Jio added the maximum number of mobile subscribers at about 22.7 lakh, taking its wireless subscriber tally to 43.9 crore users in June, as against 43.6 lakh in May, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Thursday.

The Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel gained 14.1 lakh mobile users during June and ended the month with a wireless subscriber base of 37.4 crore. Vodafone Idea lost 12.9 lakh subscribers in the wireless category as its mobile subscriber base shrank to 22.9 crore.

The total number of broadband subscribers increased from 114.3 crore at the end of May to 114.4 crore in June, TRAI said.

The top three service providers constituted 91.11% of the total broadband subscribers at the end of June.

Overall, total wireless subscribers increased 0.03% sequentially to 114.3 crore. Wireless subscriptions in urban areas decreased 0.03% to 62.6 crore at the end of June, but rose 0.11% in rural areas to 51.8 crore.