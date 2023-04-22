Reliance Industries Q4 Profit Beats Estimates — Earnings Wrap
Reliance Industries' net profit for the period increased almost 20% to Rs 21,327 crore, against an estimated Rs 2,25,204 crore.
Despite a hit to its top line, the bottom line of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. exceeded estimates for the three months to March 2023.
In its results reported on Thursday, the Mukesh Ambani-led company reported a 1.9% sequential decline in consolidated revenue at Rs 2,16,376 crore, against an estimated Rs 2,25,204 crore.
Net profit for the period, however, increased almost 20% to Rs 21,327 crore. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had polled a net profit of Rs 16,442.32 crore for the quarter under review.
Vedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd. announced its results during market hours on Thursday. The top line as well as the bottom line of the company saw a decline during the March quarter of fiscal 2023, according to the financial results submitted by the company.
These are the major earnings reported after market hours on April 21:
Reliance Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue fell 1.91% to Rs 2,16,376 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 2,25,204 crore.
Ebitda rose 9% to Rs 38,440 crore, as compared with a forecast of Rs 36,915.3 crore.
Ebitda margin at 17.76% vs 15.9%, as compared with an estimate of 16.4%.
Net profit rose 19.8% to Rs 21,327 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 16,442.32 crore.
Reliance Retail Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.4% to Rs 69,267 crore.
Ebitda up 32.6% to Rs 4,914 crore.
Ebitda margin at 7.9% vs 7.1%.
Net profit up 12.9% to Rs 2,415 crore.
Reliance Jio Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue rises 1.72% to Rs 23,394 crore.
Ebitda up 1.67% at Rs 12,210 crore.
Ebitda margin at 52.19% vs 52.21%.
Net profit up 1.68% at Rs 4,716 crore.
Hindustan Zinc Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue declines 3.86% to Rs 8,281 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 8,460.85 crore.
Ebitda down 15.72% at Rs 4,027 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 4,116.75 crore.
Ebitda margin at 48.63% vs 55.47%. Analysts had forecast it at 48.7%.
Net profit down 11.78% at Rs 2,583 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 2,340.65 crore.
The board approved the appointment of Sandeep Modi as the chief financial officer, effective April 21, 2023.
Tejas Networks Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 136.62% to Rs 299.32 crore.
Ebitda loss narrows to Rs 8.19 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 88.11 crore.
Net loss narrows to Rs 11.47 crore vs loss of Rs 49.62 crore.
Anand S Athreya has been appointed as managing director and CEO designate from April 21, 2023, to June 20, 2023. He will take over as managing director and CEO on June 21, 2023 and continue on the post till April 20, 2028.