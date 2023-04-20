Reliance Industries Q4 Preview: Net Profit Expected To Drop, Ebitda Set To Rise

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s fourth-quarter operating profit is likely to increase on strong refining and retail performance even as its net profit is expected to decline.

RIL is expected to report a 7.6% sequential decline and an 18.8% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16,442.3 crore for the three-months ended in March, according to an average of analyst estimates tracked by Bloomberg. That's most likely because of the impact of windfall tax.

The consolidated revenue of India's largest company by market value is expected to rise 2.1% sequentially and 8.6% year-on-year to Rs 2.25 lakh crore. The company's operating income or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation is projected to rise by 4.7% sequentially and 17.7% year-on-year to Rs 36,915.8 crore, according to estimates tracked by Bloomberg.

RIL will declare its result on Friday.