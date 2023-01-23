Reliance Industries Q3 Review: Outlook Improving, Capex To Boost Earnings, Say Brokerages

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s third-quarter earnings were aided by oil-to-chemicals, digital, retail, and exploration and production businesses.

The company’s outlook is improving, and the massive capital expenditure lined up for the 5G rollout, retail and new energy businesses will provide an earnings boost in the coming quarters, according to analysts.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate’s consolidated profit rose 14.8% sequentially to Rs 17,806 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 16,037-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. It was aided higher operating margins.



RIL Q3 FY23 Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue from operations fell 5.26% to Rs 2,20,592 crore, against the estimated Rs 2,29,000 crore.

Operating profit or earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation rose 24% to Rs 35,247 crore, compared with the Rs 33,626-crore forecast.

Operating margin stood at 16.2% versus 12.4%, as of September.

Here's what brokerages made of Reliance Q3 results: