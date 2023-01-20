Reliance Industries Q3 Results: Profit Rises 14.8% On Higher Operating Margin, Beats Estimates

Reliance Industries Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose on higher operating margins beating analyst estimates.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate’s consolidated profit rose 14.8% sequentially to Rs 17,806 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 16,037-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

RIL Q3 FY23 Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue from operations fell 5.26% to Rs 2,20,592 crore, against the estimated Rs 2,29,000 crore.

Operating profit or earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation rose 24% to Rs 35,247 crore, compared with the Rs 33,626-crore forecast.

Operating margin stood at 16.2% versus 12.4%, as of September.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said, “Our teams across businesses have done an excellent job in delivering strong operating performance through a challenging environment. All segments contributed to the robust growth in consolidated Ebitda on YoY basis."

In O2C business, middle distillate product fundamentals remained strong with firm demand, constrained supply, and high natural gas prices in Europe. Downstream chemical products witnessed margin pressure with excess supply and relatively weak regional demand, he said.

"Our focus remains on operating safely and reliably producing vital fuel and materials for consumers. Jio delivered record revenues and Ebitda, driven by strong momentum in customer growth and data consumption."

Shares of RIL ended 1.15% lower ahead of the results on Friday, compared with a 0.39% fall in the benchmark Sensex