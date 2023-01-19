Reliance Industries Q3 Results Preview: Higher Product Spreads, Refining Margins To Boost Earnings

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s third-quarter earnings are likely to get a boost from higher product cracks and refining margins.

The refining-to-retail conglomerate controlled by Mukesh Ambani is likely to see its consolidated net profit (adjusted from extraordinary items) rise 3.4% sequentially to Rs 16,037 crore in the three months through December, according to an average of analysts' estimates tracked by Bloomberg.

The consolidated revenue of the nation’s biggest company by market value is expected to have declined 1.6% sequentially to Rs 2.29 lakh crore. But it's up 23.7% from a year earlier.

Operating income—or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation—is estimated to rise 18.3% sequentially to Rs 33,626 crore, a drop of 13.2% year-on-year.

RIL is set to announce its December quarter results on Friday.