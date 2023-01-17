Reliance Industries' Q3 Earnings To Be Driven By Three Verticals, Say Brokerages

Mukesh Ambani-owned oil-to-telecom conglomerate could see 12% higher O2C Ebitda aided by higher refining margins of $10/bbl. In addition, its upstream segment Ebitda in the third quarter may increase by 19%, supported by higher realisations.

The brokerage expects Reliance's digital unit Jio Platforms Ltd.'s Ebitda to rise 4% driven by end-of-period subscriber additions of 50 lakh and a "modest" increase in average revenue per user to Rs 179.

The brokerage expects Reliance's retail segment to post an Ebitda growth of 8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,600 crore, underpinned by festive demand, store additions, and operating leverage.

The brokerage, in its investor note dated Jan. 16, maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,750 per share.