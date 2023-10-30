Reliance Industries Q2 Review: Analysts See Steady Earnings Outlook In FY24

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s full-year outlook is positive, according to analysts, given the strong scale-up in retail and telecom segments coupled with domestic demand pulling up its oil-to-chemicals segment.

“We retain our 'buy' on Reliance Industries on the back of a steady earnings outlook and the peaking-out of the current capex cycle, which should entail free cash flow generation and debt reduction,” said Sabri Hazarika, analyst with Emkay Global Financial Research, in a report.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners rose 8.63% sequentially to Rs 17,394 crore in the quarter ended September, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 17,850.9 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

RIL Q2 FY24 Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue from operations rose 11.44% to Rs 2.34 lakh crore (Estimate: Rs 2,23,433.6 crore).

Operating profit increased 7.54% to Rs 40,968 crore (Estimate: Rs 40,321 crore).

Operating margin stood at 17.66% vs 18.35% sequentially.

Read on what brokerages have to say on RIL's Q2 earnings: