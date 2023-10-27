Reliance Industries Q2 Results: Profit Rises 8.6% In Line With Estimates

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s second-quarter profit rose on higher sales and overall performance.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners rose 8.63% sequentially to Rs 17,394 crore in the quarter ended September, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 17,850.9 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

RIL Q2 FY24 Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue from operations rose 11.44% to Rs 2.34 lakh crore (Estimate: Rs 2,23,433.6 crore).

Operating profit increased 7.54% to Rs 40,968 crore (Estimate: Rs 40,321 crore).

Operating margin stood at 17.66% vs 18.35% sequentially.

Strong operational and financial contributions from all business segments have helped Reliance deliver another quarter of robust growth, Ambani, chairman and managing director at Reliance Industries, said in the statement.

Resilient performance of the oil-to-chemicals segment despite volatility in energy markets was led by strong growth in fuel demand in a supply-constrained market, he said.

“Weak global demand and supply-overhang continued to impact downstream margins,” he said. “The growth of oil and gas business is particularly noteworthy with production from KGD6 block ramping up and providing valuable fuel for energy transition to the Indian economy.”

The company reported cash and cash equivalent of Rs 1,77,960 crore against Rs 1,92,064 crore in the prior quarter. It includes Rs 10,347 crore capital raised in Reliance Retail Ltd. The figures for the previous period were restated to reflect demerger of financial services business.

The company incurred a capex of Rs 38,815 crore against Rs 39,645 crore in previous quarter, excluding amount incurred towards spectrum and is adjusted for capital advances and regrouping of assets, the company said.

The company has an outstanding debt of Rs 2,95,687 crore against Rs 3,18,685 crore as of June.