Reliance Industries Q1 Review: Oil-To-Chemicals Demand To Improve, Margins Stay A Concern, Say Analysts

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s full-year growth will be aided by higher demand for its petrochemical, and oil and gas segments even as the company missed first-quarter earnings estimates, dragged by the oil-to-chemicals segment, according to analysts.

Margins, analysts said, could remain constrained as petrochemical supplies from China rise.

Voluntary production cuts by OPEC-plus countries may keep crude prices elevated, impacting demand adversely, Motilal Oswal said in a report. But there is likely to be a positive momentum in domestic demand for both polymers and polyesters as they track economic growth, it said.

RIL's consolidated net profit attributable to owners dropped 17% sequentially to Rs 16,011 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 16,995.5 crore average estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

RIL Q1 FY24 Highlights (Quarter-on-Quarter)