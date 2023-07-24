Reliance Industries Q1 Review: Oil-To-Chemicals Demand To Improve, Margins Stay A Concern, Say Analysts
Domestic demand for polymers and polyesters likely to aid full-year growth as they track economic momentum, say brokerages.
Reliance Industries Ltd.'s full-year growth will be aided by higher demand for its petrochemical, and oil and gas segments even as the company missed first-quarter earnings estimates, dragged by the oil-to-chemicals segment, according to analysts.
Margins, analysts said, could remain constrained as petrochemical supplies from China rise.
Voluntary production cuts by OPEC-plus countries may keep crude prices elevated, impacting demand adversely, Motilal Oswal said in a report. But there is likely to be a positive momentum in domestic demand for both polymers and polyesters as they track economic growth, it said.
RIL's consolidated net profit attributable to owners dropped 17% sequentially to Rs 16,011 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 16,995.5 crore average estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
RIL Q1 FY24 Highlights (Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue from operations fell 2.6% to Rs 2,10,831 crore, against the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 2,13,669 crore.
Operating profit or earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation, fell 0.9% to Rs 38,093 crore, as compared with the Rs 38,046 crore forecast.
Operating margin stood at 18.1% versus 17.7% as of March.
At 10:29 a.m., shares of RIL were trading at Rs 2,503.65 apiece, down 1.38% as compared to a 0.14% advance in Nifty 50.
Of the 40 analysts tracking the company, 33 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets suggests a potential upside of 10%.
Here's what analysts have to say about RIL's Q1 earnings:
Morgan Stanley
Reliance reported in line Q1FY24 earnings. The brokerage has adjusted earnings estimates and price target to reflect the de-merger of Jio Financial Services.
Global fuel demand, recovery in chemicals and gas demand to support earnings.
Price target reduced from Rs 3,210 to Rs 3,000 (base case scenario) derived from a sum-of-the-parts methodology to reflect Jio Financial Services. It implies a potential upside of about 20%.
Value the petrochemical and refining businesses at target FY25 estimated EV/Ebitda multiples of 8 times and 7 times, respectively.
E&P estimate for FY25 EV/Ebitda multiple of 4 times as gas production ramps up.
Being an integrated refining and petrochemical player with operating assets, it's expected to trade in line with global peers.
Although capex spending for Q1 at $4.8 billion was high, the brokerage keeps FY24 estimate at $17 billion with RIL front-loading retail/telecom capex.
RIL is moving into a phase where monetisation and investment cycles run concurrently till 2027—a first in two decades, and evident with its own guidance to keep net debt below Ebitda.
This multi-decade profile shift offers under-appreciated opportunities especially as the earnings cycle turns.
Shorter monesiting cycles (2-3 years versus 5-6 years in the past) as investments in new growth areas accelerate will keep dollar earnings growth in the 13-15% CAGR growth range.
Clean Power is seen doubling demand for the rest of the decade with an estimated net asset value accretion of around $20 billion.
Motilal Oswal
The consumer business has been a mixed bag with retail seeing moderate growth but likely to witness gains from the Future group footprint.
Growth in telecom will continue to soften with higher base and lower probability of tariff hikes in the near term as well as intensifying 5G spends.
Upstream production is projected to increase to 30 mmscmd in the coming months from 20.9 mmscmd in Q1.
Concerns remain on refining and petrochem margins going forward.
Global oil demand, based on IEA forecasts, is estimated to grow 2.2 million barrels per day in 2023 despite the macro headwinds, with China accounting for 70% of this growth.
Increased tourism and improved summer demand in major markets could propel demand in 2023.
Management said that voluntary production cuts by OPEC+ countries may keep crude prices elevated, impacting demand adversely.
Indian downstream exports may also get hit by high inflation, subdued global demand and increased supply from China.
A positive momentum in domestic demand for both polymers and polyesters and they are likely to track economic growth.
Margins anticipated to be largely constrained by the increased supply from China.
Estimate an Ebitda of $94.5/million tonne for FY24 ($98.3/MT in FY23).
Revise FY24 estimated capex to Rs 1,20,000 crore, modeling Rs 38,000 crore in telecom, Rs 35,000 crore in the standalone business and rest in others.
Using SOTP, value the refining and petrochemical segment at 7.5x FY25 estimated EV/Ebidta to arrive at a valuation of Rs 904 a share for Standalone business; Rs 750/share to RJio (12x EV/Ebitda for FY25); Rs 1,500/share to Reliance Retail (40 times EV/Ebitda); new energy valuation at Rs 16/share.
Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price, adjusted for Jio Financial Services, of Rs 2,935, implying a potential upside of about 18%.
Consolidated gross debt increased to Rs 3,18,700 crore at end-Q1 (from Rs 3,14000 crore in Q4 with cash and cash equivalents at Rs 1,92,100 crore).
Net debt remained flattish sequentially at Rs 1,26,600 crore according to the company.
Elara Capital
Negative earnings surprise was led by a 23% year-on-year drop in oil-to-chemicals Ebitda on weaker refining and petrochemicals margin, lower retail Ebitda at Rs 4,900 crore.
Lower O2C and retail Ebitda partly offset by a 17% YoY digital services Ebitda growth.
Rising products supply from Russia and China dragged the O2C business.
Standalone Ebitda of O2C & E&P fell 22% YoY to Rs 16,400 crore versus the brokerage's estimates of Rs 18,700 crore, on a 60-70% drop in refining cracks.
Other contributors to drop in O2C Ebitda were around 4-35% dip in polymer delta; a 3% fall in polyester delta, given subdued global polymer demand.
Rising Chinese petrochemicals supply, higher availability of Russian oil products and growing supplies from new refineries also contributed to the drop in O2C revenues.
Expect a retail revenue CAGR of 26% and an Ebitda CAGR of 29% over FY23-25E.
Gross refining margins are expected to fall $1/barrel to $13/barrel for FY24E and $12/barrel for FY25E
Lowers retail Ebitda estimate by 7% for FY24 and 6% for FY25.
Lowers EPS estimates for FY24 and FY25 by 4% and 5%, respectively.
Valuation of 22.8 times (from 22.3x) FY25 EV/Ebitda for retail, 18 times (unchanged) for digital services and 6.5 times (unchanged) for O2C.
Reiterate a 'Buy' with sum of the parts 12-month target price revised from Rs 3,379 to Rs 3,055, a potential upside of 23%.