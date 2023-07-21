Reliance Industries Q1 Results: Net Profit Slumps 14.4% On Higher Finance Costs

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s profit fell for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on account of higher finance costs and depreciation.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate’s consolidated net profit dropped 14.4% sequentially to Rs 18,258 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 16,995.49 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Higher finance costs of Rs 5,837 crore impacted RIL's Q1 profit.

RIL Q1 FY24 Highlights (Quarter-on-Quarter)

Revenue from operations fell 2.6% to Rs 2,10,831 crore, against the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 2,13,669 crore.

Operating profit or earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation, fell 0.9% to Rs 38,093 crore, compared to the Rs 38,046 crore forecast.

Operating margin stood at 18.1% versus 17.7% as of March.

Depreciation increased by 31.7% YoY to Rs 11,775 crore or $1.4 billion due to expanded asset base across all the businesses and higher network utilisation in the digital services business, the company said in a statement.

The finance costs increased by 46% YoY to Rs 5,837 crore or $711 million primarily due to higher interest rates and loan balances, the company said.

The drop in revenues during the quarter was led by sharp decline in the revenue from the oil to chemicals (O2C) business, which in turn was affected by 31% on year fall in crude oil prices. The fuel cracks were substantially higher in same quarter in 2022, it said.

"However, this was partially offset by continued growth in consumer businesses and increase in volumes from O2C and oil & gas business," the company said.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries said, the O2C business delivered a resilient performance despite continuing global macro headwinds. Commencement of MJ field operations during the quarter will enhance India’s energy security, with total production from KGD6 block rising to around 30 MMSCMD in the coming months.

"The process of demerger of the financial services business – Jio Financial Services Limited – is on track with key approvals in place. I firmly believe that Jio Financial Services is uniquely positioned to foster financial inclusion in India,” Ambani said.

On Friday, shares of RIL closed 3.19% lower on the BSE, as compared with a 1.31% drop in the benchmark Sensex.