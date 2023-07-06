Reliance Industries Q1 Profit To Drop On Weak Oil-To-Chemicals Business: BofA Securities

The O2C earnings before interest and tax is expected to slip 6.1% quarter-on-quarter, mainly on weaker margins in the refinery business, offsetting benefits from cheaper Russian crude, the brokerage said.

The petrochemical EBIT is largely expected to be sequentially flattish in the recently concluded quarter, given the limited pricing power due to ample supply and insufficient demand, the BofA note read. Oil and gas EBIT will be largely stable, with a 1.6% sequential increase in revenue during the period under review, it said.

RIL's muted revenue and Ebitda, however, will be partially offset by steady growth in retail and telecom arms, it said.

Telecom revenue is likely to rise 1.6% sequentially in the three months through June 30, BofA said. Jio is expected to report net subscriber addition of 7 million compared to 6.4 million in the previous quarter. But average revenue per user is likely to be "largely flattish", it said.

The momentum for the conglomerate's retail business is likely to continue, growing 22% year-on-year against 19% in the previous quarter.