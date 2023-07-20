Reliance Industries Q1 Preview: Weak Gross Refining Margin To Hurt Profit, Revenue

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s first quarter revenue and profit are likely to fall year-on-year on weak refining margins and the flat performance of the oil-to-chemicals segment during the period.

Consolidated net profit for the period is expected to drop 12.6% year-on-year, though it is expected to rise 3.3% sequentially to Rs 16,995.5 crore for the quarter ended June, according to an average of analyst estimates tracked by Bloomberg.

The consolidated revenue of India's largest company by market value is expected to decline 4.2% year-on-year and 5.1% sequentially to Rs 2.1 lakh crore.

The company's operating income—or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation—is projected to rise by 3.1% sequentially and 0.13% year-on-year to Rs 38,046.5 crore, according to research estimates tracked by Bloomberg.



RIL will declare its quarterly results on Friday.



In its report on RIL, Bank of America said it estimates a 10% YoY drop in PAT to Rs 16,160 crore and a 16% drop sequentially.

The consolidated revenue may fall 7% YoY and 4% sequentially to Rs 2.08 lakh crore, it said.

The oil-to-chemicals segment's earnings before interest and taxes are expected to fall 6% QoQ, mainly due to a weaker gross refining margin in the refinery business, offsetting benefits from cheaper Russian crude oil, a BofA report said.