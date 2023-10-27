Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., BPCL, SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., Indian Overseas Bank Ltd., Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd., Union Bank of India, Schaeffler India Ltd., Financial Services Ltd., ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Piramal Pharma Ltd., Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., TTK Prestige Ltd., City Union Bank Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd., Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd., Latent View Analytics Ltd., Ion Exchange India Ltd., and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. will report their second quarter results today.

Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd., Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd., Johnson Controls-Hitachi Ltd., Goodyear India Ltd., MPC Ltd., Astec Lifesciences Ltd., GNA Axles Ltd., Novartis India Ltd., NACL Industries Ltd., Shree Digvijay Cement Ltd., Heubach Colorantsindia Ltd., IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., Great Eastern Shipping Co., IHCL, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd., Indostar Capital Finance Ltd., Inox Green Energy Services Ltd., Inox Wind Ltd., Inox Wind Energy Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., Monarch Networth Capital Ltd., MPS, Oberoi Realty Ltd., PTC India Financial Services Ltd., Route Mobile Ltd., Satin Creditcare Network Ltd., SBFC Finance Ltd., Shalby Ltd., SRF Ltd. and Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. will also report their results for the quarter ended september.