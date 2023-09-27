Reliance Industries: Key Support Level To Watch As The Stock Enters Oversold Zone

Reliance Industries Ltd. moved into oversold territory for the first time since March after it fell for a fifth consecutive session on Monday.

In the last two months, there has been a correction from higher levels, Chandan Taparia, the head of technical and derivative research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., told BQ Prime in an interview. In July, it had hit a high, and now it is hovering near Rs 2,350 apiece.

The stock witnessed a good run-up from the end of March till July. After that, it corrected of more than 33%, according to Taparia.