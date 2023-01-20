Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, HDFC Life, LTIMindtree Q3 Results Today — Earning Estimates
RIL could see its Ebitda decline sequentially due to government’s windfall tax on fuel exports, weaker naphtha-cracking spreads.
The financial results of Reliance Industries Ltd., one of the most awaited every earnings season, for the three months ended December will be announced on Friday.
JSW Steel Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., LTIMindtree Ltd., Bandhan Bank Ltd., Coforge, JSW Energy Ltd., Atul Ltd., Tanla Platforms Ltd., Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd., Saregama India Ltd. and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. will also announced their results.
The boards of Aether Industries Ltd., DCM Shriram Ltd., Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd., Llyods Metals and Energy Ltd., Mishtann Foods Ltd., Nelco Ltd., Petronet LNG Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd., Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., Shiva Cement Ltd., Tanfac Industries Ltd., Union Bank of India will also meet today to finalise and approve the financial results for the quarter under review.
Reliance could see its Ebitda decline sequentially, "as its oil-to-chemical division might keep struggling on the government’s windfall tax on fuel exports and weaker naphtha-cracking spreads", according to Bloomberg analyst Henik Fung.
The oil-to-telecom conglomerate will see sustained strong retail growth on back of rising digital footprint and footfall. Its telecom arm Jio could see growth driven by growing subscriber base and average revenue per user.
According to Bloomberg estimates, the implied one-day share move following earnings stands at 1.6%.
The estimates for major earnings are as follows: