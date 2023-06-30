Reliance Industries-BP Start Gas Production From MJ Field In Krishna Godavari Basin

Reliance Industries Ltd. and BP Plc said that production from the MJ field in the Krishna Godavari basin has started.

MJ is a high-pressure, high-temperature gas and condensate field. The field is the last of three new deep-water developments that the RIL-BP consortium commissioned in the KG D6 block, off the east coast of India.

Prior to the MJ field, the consortium had commissioned the R-cluster field in December 2020 and the satellite cluster in April 2021. "All three developments utilise the existing hub infrastructure for the block," RIL said in a statement on Friday.

"Together, the three fields are expected to produce around 30 million standard cubic metres (MMSCMD) of gas a day, or 1 billion cubic feet a day, when the MJ field reaches peak production," the company said.

The combined peak production will account for around one third of India’s current domestic gas production and meet around 15% of India’s demand, the statement said.

The field will produce from eight wells and reach a peak gas production of around 12 MMSCMD gas and 25,000 barrels of condensate per day, it said.

According to the latest government notification, high-pressure, high-temperature field gas commands a 20% premium over administered gas prices. This will allow Reliance to sell the gas produced from these fields at a premium to other administered pricing mechanisms.

The development includes a new floating production, storage, and offloading vessel—the Ruby—to process and separate the condensate, gas, water, and impurities before sending the gas onshore for sale. Condensate is stored on the FPSO before being offloaded to shuttle tankers for supply to Indian refineries.

"Alongside the other KG D6 fields, the MJ development truly supports the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Energy Vision' laid out by the Government of India," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.

"Together, we are helping to meet India’s growing energy needs, bringing the best of each partner to create real value," said Bernard Looney, chief executive officer at BP.

Discovered in 2013 and sanctioned in 2019, the MJ field is located in water depths of up to 1,200 metres, about 30 kilometres from the existing onshore terminal at Gadimoga on the east coast of India.