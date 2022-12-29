Reliance Family Day 2022: What Mukesh Ambani Expects From His Successors
Ambani has spelt out what he expects from the group's telecom to clean energy businesses now helmed by his children.
The end of 2022 is when Reliance Industries Ltd. will have crossed the halfway mark of its golden decade, and in five years, the company will complete its 50 years, Ambani said in a virtual address to mark Reliance Family Day 2022 on Dec. 28
"All of us are proud of what we have achieved so far. But the journey ahead is going to be far more exciting..." he said. "Let me spell out my expectations from the leaders and employees in all our businesses and initiatives."
He started with Jio, led by his elder son Akash Ambani. "Jio’s 5G deployment will be complete in 2023 ... Jio Platforms should now get ready for India’s next big opportunity—to provide unique digital products and solutions to both domestic and international markets," he said.
"Since every single village will have 5G connectivity, India has a historic opportunity to completely erase the rural-urban divide, which has plagued our country for so long."
He then moved on to Isha Ambani, Akash's twin sister. She helms Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., which houses some of India's biggest retailers, including JioMart, Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends, and Netmeds, among others.
"Under Isha, our retail business has grown rapidly. It has emerged as one with the widest and deepest reach in India, across all product baskets..." Ambani said. "But I know that all of you in the retail team are capable of chasing even more ambitious targets and goals. Like Jio, the growth of our retail business will also have a cascading effect on India’s inclusive development."
Ambani said the group continues to build on its leadership in the oil-to-chemicals business with new capacities and capabilities.
The new energy is Reliance’s "newest startup business with the potential to transform not just the company or the country but the entire world", he said.
"With Anant joining this upcoming next-generation business, we are making rapid progress in getting our gigafactories in Jamnagar ready," Ambani said. "From being India’s largest and most valuable corporate, Reliance is now well on its way to also becoming India’s greenest corporate."
He said the goal for the new energy business is "crystal clear".
"Enable India to achieve security and self-sufficiency in energy by reducing the dependence on imports. And remember, you can do so only by remaining agile and ahead of the technology curve."