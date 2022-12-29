Reliance Family Day 2022: Mukesh Ambani Says India A 'Shining Spot' Amid Global Volatility

At a time when "uncertainty, volatility, and even regression can be seen in many parts of the world, India is regarded as a shining spot", according to billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

The world is beginning to see the 21st century as "India’s century", Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd., said in a virtual address at the Reliance Family Day 2022 on Dec. 28.

"The next 25 years are going to be the most transformational in the 5,000-year history of India. This is when India is poised to achieve exponential economic growth," he said. "We can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047."

Reliance Family Day marks the birth anniversary of Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani. This year was the 90th.

Mukesh Ambani sees the $40 trillion goal as possible because India has a "young population" and "newly gained technological power."

"When I look at the global financial landscape, the technological landscape, and the supply chain landscape, I instinctively feel that we are going to see profound, astonishing, and unexpected changes in the coming decade," he said.

Ambani sees India "riding this tsunami of changes and achieving what looked impossible earlier".

As India's biggest company, he said, Reliance has to step up to the challenge and meet the nation's expectations.