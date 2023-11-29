Reliance Earnings To Be Driven By Telecom, Retail, Says JPMorgan

JPMorgan sees a limited downside for Reliance Industries Ltd. as its consumer business will drive profitability, even as the company's earnings estimates for FY24 have been cut by 5%.

The earnings downgrades were due to a correction in refining margins, weaker petrochemical business, and the deferral of the anticipated telecom tariff increases, according to the brokerage.

Going ahead, petrochemical margins are close to lows and should have limited downside; refining cracks are higher than pre-pandemic levels but are supported by supply dislocations and tightening utilisations, it said.

JPMorgan has maintained its 'overweight' rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 2,810 per share.