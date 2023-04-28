Reliance Consumer May Stop Direct Supply Of Campa Beverages To Udaan — BQ Exclusive

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. is likely to have halted supplying its Campa range of beverages directly to business-to-business e-commerce platform Udaan, according to the apex FMCG distributors' body.

"We contacted the top management of Reliance Consumer, who apprised us that it has not signed Udaan as national distributors for soft drinks brand—Campa," Dhairyashil Patil, president of the All India Consumer Products Distributors' Federation, told BQ Prime.

"It was an issue at the local level and Reliance has already asked the team to immediately stop the current dispatches of Campa to Udaan," Patil said.

Reliance Consumer and Udaan are yet to respond to BQ Prime's queries.