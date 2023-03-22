Reliance Consumer Adds Soaps, Detergent To FMCG Portfolio

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. expanded its FMCG portfolio with the launch of items in the home and personal care space on Wednesday, in a move that makes it a formidable rival to Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Procter & Gamble Co.

The portfolio includes beauty soaps under its Glimmer brand, hygiene soaps under its Puric, and Get Real natural soaps in the personal care space, the fast-moving consumer goods arm of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. said in a statement.

In the homecare segment, it launched toilet and floor cleaners under the HomeGuard brand, Dozo dishwashing bars and liquids, and laundry detergent powder, liquid, and bars under the Enzo Smartwash brand.