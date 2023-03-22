Reliance Consumer Adds Soaps, Detergent To FMCG Portfolio
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. expanded its FMCG portfolio with the launch of items in the home and personal care space on Wednesday, in a move that makes it a formidable rival to Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Procter & Gamble Co.
The portfolio includes beauty soaps under its Glimmer brand, hygiene soaps under its Puric, and Get Real natural soaps in the personal care space, the fast-moving consumer goods arm of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. said in a statement.
In the homecare segment, it launched toilet and floor cleaners under the HomeGuard brand, Dozo dishwashing bars and liquids, and laundry detergent powder, liquid, and bars under the Enzo Smartwash brand.
"This range of home and personal care products boasts high efficacy with superior formulation," a Reliance Consumer spokesperson said. "These have been developed keeping 'real India' consumer problems at their core."
The launch of a new range of private-label products is in addition to the cosmetics, hair oil, face wash, shower gel, and hair and beauty accessories that the company sells under its personal care brands.
The products are priced lower than peers, which is in line with the company's ambition to "help every Indian household get access to quality products at reasonable price points".
The new range will be available across channels, including traditional mom-and-pop stores, according to Reliance Consumer.
The firm intends to aggressively scale up these launches through omnichannel distribution across India. In the coming months to strengthen its FMCG portfolio. Reliance Retail, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omnichannel network of 17,225 stores.