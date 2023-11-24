Reliance Consumer A Slow Mover In FMCG Space, Says Emkay Global

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd.'s rollout of key products in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh is seeing very limited traction due to a lack of awareness, according to Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Based on channel checks, there is "little consumer awareness" about the brands owned by the consumer goods business of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, the brokerage said in a note. Select outlets have been sponsored by the company, which initially did stock products owing to higher credit days but has now reduced exposure due to muted offtake.

For a brand to be successful, ‘push’ (trade support) needs to be accompanied by ‘pull’ (consumer traction), which is absent in Reliance Consumer's offerings, according to Emkay Global. "Hence, we perceive a muted scale-up of the franchise."

In Gujarat, for instance, Reliance Consumer has not yet been able to make a mark in key markets like Surat and Baroda. However, the company does sell its offerings in its own modern trade and e-commerce channels, where consumers mostly perceive the brand as a private label because it's priced cheaper compared to mainstream FMCG brands, the brokerage said.

July saw the company launch its offering in UP, where the focus is yet again on product pushes with trade partners, Emkay said. It has appointed non-exclusive distributors, who have been incentivised well, with improved margins and better pricing. In soaps, for instance, it offers a retail margin of 20%, compared with 8% offered by category incumbents. "However, given the lack of brand appeal and branding, there is no ‘pull’ for the offering."

Repeat orders remain a tough ask for the supply chain, the brokerage said.

Reliance Consumer's key brands active in the general trade include Glimmer and Get Real under the soaps portfolio. In dishwash, it has offerings under the brand Dozo. Confectionary has a range of offerings under the Joy Land and Creamy Lacto brands. While spice products are available under the Good Life brand, the Independence brand, which has a full range of products, too, sees very modest offtake in Uttar Pradesh, Emkay Global said.

"In this market, consumers generally prefer loose staples, and consumer packs do not sell well, hence the low adoption of the Independence brand. Independence Energy Bites are relatively better positioned, though."

Reliance’s entry into FMCG, so far, has had no structural impact, the brokerage said. "We see the continued lack of brand pull affecting its aspirations; also, the scale-down of JioMart’s business-to-business initiative has curtailed its distribution edge." Due to Reliance’s capital muscle, however, any aggressive steps in the long term can't be ruled out.

Muted demand for Reliance Consumer products also coincides with the general slowdown in consumer demand. Most listed companies reported sub-5% growth in volumes in the September quarter. They also called out intense competition from regional players and its impact on their sales growth. The smaller peers have widened their reach, thanks to softening commodity costs, and are eating into the market shares of the bigger players.

While rising regional competition would affect FMCG incumbents in the near term, limited aggression from large competitors would be seen as a positive.