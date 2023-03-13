Reliance Capital's Insolvency: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Torrent's Appeal

The Supreme Court has admitted Torrent Investment Ltd.’s plea against the decision of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

The top court will hear the case on March 20, two lawyers involved in the matter told BQ Prime.

Earlier this month, NCLAT had allowed the creditors' committee to hold an extended round of auction for debt-ridden Reliance Capital Ltd.

The appellate tribunal had noted that in a large number of judgments, it's been held that the commercial wisdom of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) has to be given paramount importance.

NCLAT had asked the CoC to fix a date after two weeks for holding an extended round of auctions or take any other steps as part of its negotiation process.