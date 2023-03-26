Reliance Capital Resolution Plan Hits Roadblock As Bidders Upset Over Another Auction Plan

According to the sources, Torrent has recently conveyed to the lenders that it is not willing to participate in the second round of auction. The other bidder -- IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. of Hinduja Group -- has also told the lenders that it wants to withdraw its revised bid of Rs 9,000 crore, which it had made after the auction process, and retain the old offer of Rs 8,110 crore in the first round of auction.