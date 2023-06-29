Reliance Capital Lenders Vote In Favour Of Hinduja Group Firm's Offer

RCAP Administrator is likely to file IIHL resolution plan in NCLT Mumbai next week as the deadline of July 15 to file is approaching. Voting on the IIHL resolution plan started on June 9 and ended on Thursday.

The Committee of Creditors had set a minimum bid amount of Rs 9,500 crore for the first round and Rs 10,000 crore for the second round (in April this year), with an additional Rs 250 crore for subsequent rounds.