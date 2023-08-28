Reliance AGM: Jio To Achieve Pan-India 5G Coverage By End Of 2023, Ambani Says

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. is on track to achieve pan-India 5G coverage by the end of 2023, in what its chairman claims is the fastest ever rollout of the telecom technology globally.

"We began our 5G rollout last October. In just nine months, Jio 5G is already present in over 96% of the census towns of our country," Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, said during the company’s 46th annual general meeting on Monday. "Now, our ambitions are even higher—and they go beyond the shores of India."

India’s largest telecom operator, which was launched seven years ago at a Reliance AGM, now has a subscriber base of 450 million—a year-on-year revenue growth of more than 20%, Ambani said. An average Jio user consumes 25 GB of data per month. Its 5G network covers 96% of towns.

Jio AirFiber, the company’s wireless offering with broadband speeds, will be launched on Sept. 19, which marks Ganesh Chaturthi, Ambani said.