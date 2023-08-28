Reliance AGM 2023: Solar Module Facility, Battery Manufacturing Plant On The Anvil

Reliance Industries Ltd. has given top priority to commissioning its integrated solar module facility by 2025 and following it up with the giga-scale battery manufacturing plant by 2026, as part of its plan to become carbon neutral by 2035.

RIL Chairperson and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani told shareholders at its 46th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai that they are well on the way to building the new energy ecosystem of manufacturing solar, wind, batteries, hydrogen, and bio-energy platforms. And, as a top priority, it plans to deliver a fully integrated solar photovoltaic manufacturing ecosystem by 2025.

"RIL's integrated giga-scale solar module manufacturing plant will convert sand into solar PV modules and will include the manufacturing of PV modules, cells, wafers and ingots, polysilicon, and glass at a single location in Jamnagar," he said.

He said the company is also planning to set up its gigawatt-scale battery manufacturing plant on concurrent priority by 2026.

The plant will produce battery chemicals, cells and packs, and containerised energy storage solutions. As part of an integrated ecosystem, it will also include a battery recycling facility, according to Ambani. The battery production will start with the lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry at the cheapest price points, Ambani said.

"We are also focused on commercialisation of our sodium-ion battery technology. The company plans to commercialise the sodium-ion cell production at megawatt level by 2025 and rapidly scale up to giga-scale thereafter."