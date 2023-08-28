Reliance AGM 2023: Mukesh Ambani Moves Ahead With Succession As Isha, Anant, Akash Are Named On RIL Board

Mukesh Ambani further shaped his oil-to-telecom conglomerate's succession plan as his three children are set to join the board of Reliance Industries Ltd., the group’s parent.

While Nita Ambani stepped down from the board of Reliance Industries, Isha, Akash, and Anant have been named as executive directors on the board of RIL, according to an exchange filing even as Mukesh Ambani addressed shareholders at the company’s 46th annual general meeting.

"Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani have been closely involved with and are leading and managing key businesses of RIL over the last few years including retail, digital services and energy and materials businesses," the statement said. "They also serve on the boards of the key subsidiaries of RIL."

Ambani said at the AGM that he will continue to perform as chairman and managing director for five more years.

Ambani had said in last year’s AGM that Reliance’s “next-gen leaders are confidently taking over” the reins across businesses

Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and retail, respectively; while Anant has joined the new energy business.

Reliance Jio Infocomm. Ltd. had named Akash as its chairman in June last year.